Non-law grad: ‘How will I know if law is the right path for me?’

By Legal Cheek on
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, A non-law graduate agonises over whether to embark on a legal career.

“As a non-law student, how will I know if law is the right path for me? I’m not sure if other students (especially law students) feel this way but my main worry has always been how I can make a success of myself in the future. I have a non-law degree and have been contemplating going into law for some time. Should I go for it and start applying for training contracts or wait to be more certain?”

Habs

Have you done a vac scheme? If not, I’d start there.

Concur

I agree. This is a pretty obvious place to start

Anonymouse

Others have suggested vac schemes – applying for those is competitive and hard work, especially on top of a full-time job. The application process will closely examine your motivation and that is the very point in question.

Do you know any lawyers? If not, the best thing you can do is try to gain some work experience in something tangential to law that will give you an insight in to the day to day reality of being a lawyer. You could work for one of the legal directories (Chambers and Partners recruit and churn out graduates in large numbers) or working for a legal recruiter (I myself did precisely this). Another option is to work for a law firm in a non-legal capacity, such as legal tech, ops or, God forbid, HR.

As a starting point, though, consider carefully what you want from your career – you mention ‘success’ as a motivator, but what does that actually mean? Law offers good pay, a degree of status and more job security than most professions. The downsides are obvious to anyone who regularly lurks these pages.

Wizened old crone

Most people never have a lightbulb moment and will remain uncertain if their chosen path is the right one for them through much or all of their careers, in law or otherwise. Don’t let it hold you back.

