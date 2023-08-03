BPP targeted in cyber attack

Law school giant liaising with experts following ‘incident’

A top law school has been the target of a cyber attack that resulted in the disruption of its IT services.

BPP University Law School has released a statement confirming that its systems were “accessed by an unauthorised third party”. The legal education provider has been investigating the issue and working to get its systems back online with minimal disruption.

In the statement, BPP said: “Since we first identified network issues, BPP has been working closely with external specialists to bring our systems safely back online. We rapidly implemented interim solutions to ensure that students and colleagues have been inconvenienced as little as possible.”

“We are pleased to say the majority of our core systems and network infrastructure are now securely restored,” it said. “Teaching has been largely unaffected, and we have taken steps to ensure that no student is disadvantaged.”

“We are working closely with cyber-security specialists to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and the nature and extent of any data affected,” the statement added. “If necessary, and in line with our legal obligations, we will contact those affected as soon as we can and provide the appropriate guidance and support.”

“We have informed the relevant authorities and will be keeping them updated of any new developments,” BPP said.

With multiple law firms falling victim to of these type of attacks in recent years, cyber security is an increasingly important issue for the legal sector. Last month Legal Cheek reported warnings issued by the UK government’s intelligence, security, and cyber agency, GCHQ, on the cyber security risks associated with remote working.