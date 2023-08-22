Irwin Mitchell pays tribute to CEO who died after unexpected illness

Andrew Tucker dedicated 40 years to the PI giant

Irwin Mitchell has paid tribute to Andrew Tucker, its former CEO, who passed away last Wednesday after an unexpected illness.

Joining the firm in 1985 and becoming a partner in 1988, Tucker was part of the PI giant for nearly 40 years. He was the chief executive of its personal legal services division and headed up the personal injury department before taking on the role of group chief executive officer in 2014.

Glyn Barker, chair of the Irwin Mitchell group, said of his former colleague:

“Andrew’s many strengths, including intellect, commerciality and integrity, have ensured that Irwin Mitchell has grown and prospered under his leadership. His legacy is a robust business with a strong culture and widely admired reputation.”

Barker described Tucker as a “hugely respected leader” and “much-loved colleague” who had the “best interests of colleagues and clients at the forefront of his thinking”. He finished by saying, “we will miss him hugely.”

The firm is working to support Andrew’s family at this difficult time and requests that their privacy is respected.