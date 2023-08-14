PostsNews

Star London Kirkland lawyers resign ON A SUNDAY in corporate law power move

By Bradley Fountain-Green

Reportedly join rival Paul Weiss

Debt finance rainmaker Neel Sachdev and three other partners have left Kirkland & Ellis to join US rival Paul Weiss in London — and in what could be interpreted as big corporate law power move, they apparently handed in their notices on a Sunday.

Sachdev, alongside fellow debt finance partner Kanesh Balasubramaniam, and capital markets partners Matthew Merkle and Deirdre Jones resigned from the firm over the weekend, according to Financial News.

The top London lawyer has been with the firm for two decades, after joining in 2003 as an associate, following a training contract at Freshfields. He has worked on clients such as PizzaExpress on their recent £335 million refinancing, and the EG Group on their £900 million acquisition of Woolworth’s Australian petrol division.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List 2023 shows trainees at K&E are some of the best paid in the City, taking home £60,000 in their first year, rising to £65,000 in the second year of their training contract. The NQ salary currently sits at around £170,000 while those who go on to make partner can trouser seven and even eight figure sums.

The move comes only two weeks after it was revealed that Paul Weiss’ London managing partner Alvaro Membrillera was making a move to K&E.

A spokesperson from Kirkland said: “We appreciate their contributions to the partnership and wish them the best at their new firm.”

Paul Weiss has been approached for comment.

9 Comments

Anon

Neel interviewed me for a TC a couple of years ago; I don’t remember any of the questions he asked but I do remember that he had at least 50% of his shirt buttons undone and that his office was covered with strip-LED lighting set to this dark blue that flickered every so often…

One of my more memorable interviews!

Reply
(37)(1)

Tate

Absolute sigma move lads (and ladette)

Reply
(11)(1)

Anna Long

I’m confused. What’s the correlation, precisely, between resigning on a Sunday, and the resignation being a power move?

Reply
(16)(1)

Big time

Except HR works Monday to Friday.

Reply
(1)(0)

F

Neel Sachdev earned between $7-8m a year and that was back in 2018. Can only imagine what it is now, likely 8 figures…

https://www.cityam.com/citys-best-paid-lawyers-and-they-taking-home/

Reply
(8)(0)

H

Do Paul Weiss offer TCs?…👀 lol why the firm sound like a nice clothes brand lol

Reply
(8)(3)

Insights pls

I always wonder when you get to that stage is the work life balance still horrific considering how much you’re being paid?

Reply
(7)(1)

Patrick Bateman Enjoyer

10/10 picture LC

Reply
(5)(0)

The greenback boogie.

Everybody wanna know
How it feel
Everybody wanna see
What it’s like

I’ll even eat a bean pie
I don’t mind
Me and Missy is so early busy busy makin’ money
Alright

All step back, I’m ’bout to dance
The greenback boogie.

Reply
(10)(1)

Join the conversation

