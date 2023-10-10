TLT sets 35% ethnic minority target for trainee and apprentice roles

October 2030



TLT is aiming to achieve 35% ethnic minority representation across its “early careers roles” within the next seven years as part of its efforts to break down barriers to entry into the legal profession.

The Bristol headquartered outfit says the new October 2030 target applies to both trainee and solicitor apprenticeship roles. Currently one in five (20%) trainees and apprentices are minority ethnic.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows TLT recruits around 47 trainee solicitors each year as well as a number of solicitor and graduate solicitor apprentices.

The firm hopes to achieve the 35% target through a range of grad recruitment initiatives and increased investment to grow its early career team. Progress against this target will be shared with the firm’s ethnic diversity network.

John Wood, managing partner at TLT said:

“We have a responsibility as an organisation to look at how we can open up the legal sector and give people from different backgrounds the opportunity to consider a career in law. We are committed to improving diversity at TLT by investing in our early careers, doubling our efforts to raise awareness amongst young people of the career opportunities in law and to continue to create an inclusive working environment. There is still a long way to go, however I am confident that we are one step ahead and are paving the way to diversifying the legal sector.”

TLT isn’t the firm law firm to set targets in a bid to achieve greater ethnic diversity across its junior ranks, with the likes of Ashurst, Norton Rose Fulbright, Linklaters, Allen & Overy and Simmons & Simmons all making similar moves over the past few years.