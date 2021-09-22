Ashurst targets 35% ethnic minority and 13% Black trainees

New targets to be met by 2026

Ashurst has set a series of global and UK-wide diversity targets to be met by 2026.

The new targets see a broadening of focus areas, with the introduction of ethnicity targets in the UK, a global LGBTI+ target and renewed gender equality targets.

Ashurst aims to have at least 35% ethnically diverse trainees, of whom 13% will be Black, in the UK office each year. The current trainee intake is made up of 26% ethnic minority and 6% Black trainees.

The firm is also targeting in the UK office a 15% ethnically diverse partnership and senior business services leadership, and 30% of the same for its legal and business services staff, of whom 13% will also be Black.

Globally, Ashurst aims to have 4% of LGBTI+ representation at partnership and senior business services leader level. It also aims to have 40% female, 40% male and 20% flexible (women, men or non-binary) partners or senior business leaders by 2026.

“Delivering on our commitment to inclusion, diversity and belonging is a key strategic priority for the firm and setting targets drives the change we all want to achieve,” said Karen Davies, global chair at Ashurst. “Creating an inclusive environment for all of our people is critical and our new targets are a key step in achieving that and will provide a clear focus for us all to work together to accelerate change in our firm.”

City law firms have strengthened their diversity goals in recent months, with some, like Ashurst, setting ethnic minority targets for their trainees. Linklaters and Allen & Overy are similarly targeting in their UK offices 35% ethnic minority trainees and 10% Black trainees each year, while Simmons & Simmons and Norton Rose Fulbright are aiming for 30% and 25% respectively.