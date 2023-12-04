PostsNews

Akin confirms salary raise for London lawyers

Avatar photo

By Rhys Duncan on

Joins top London NQ payers Milbank on £177,500


Akin Gump has increased the salaries of its London lawyers across the board by a minimum of $10,000 (just under £8k).

A spokesperson for the firm has confirmed that it will be matching the raise set by Cravath Swaine & Moore last week, which includes a bump of $10,000 for NQs through to 3PQE. The extra dosh doesn’t stop there, however, with those 4PQE receiving an increase of $15,000, and 5-7PQE securing a $20,000 uplift.

This will leave the London office’s newly qualified (NQ) associates on an eyewatering $225,000 a year, the joint highest in the city alongside competitor Milbank. Although the firm’s conversion rate is undisclosed, today, that sum would balance out at about £177,500.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Last year, Akin used an exchange rate as high as £1 = US$1.2005, before setting a cap on salary rates, the upper limit being £1 = $1.2, and the lower limit £1 = $1.5. The rate today is $1.26568.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that Akin takes on eight trainees a year, with a typical day keeping recruits in the office until after 8pm.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Milbank ups newly qualified lawyer salaries to market-leading record high

Exclusive: £183k in London 🔥

Nov 8 2023 4:48pm
46
news

US titan Cravath retakes lawyer salary crown with market-topping rises

What impact will fresh pay war have on associates in the City of London?

4 days ago
15
news

Akin Gump caps salary exchange rate following drop in pound

London NQs continue to earn £179k

Sep 30 2022 2:01pm
19