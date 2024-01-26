Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Attacks on lawyers: politicians should know better [Politics Home]
Why legislating to acquit Horizon victims may be unnecessary in practice and wrong in principle [Prospect] (free, but registration required)
The constitutional implications of legislating to exonerate the Post Office sub-postmasters [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Could a court really order the destruction of ChatGPT? The New York Times thinks so, and it may be right [The Conversation]
Video link wills: nifty solution or ripe for litigation? [Legal Cheek Journal]
Top 10 Privacy and Data Protection Cases 2023 [Inforrm’s Blog]
Climate Risk and Corporate Rescues [Oxford Business Law Blog]
Law needed to address damp and mouldy homes [Scottish Legal News]
Are they human? Tax Tribunal rules on Zombies [Ross Martin]
Join the conversation