Paul Hastings boosts salaries to £173k for freshly qualified UK lawyers

Tweaks exchange rate



Paul Hastings has raised the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London up to £173,000.

This marks a 5% increase from the previous pay packet of £164,000, and results from a change in conversion rate from £1 = US$1.31 to £1 = $1.3, Legal Cheek understands.

This is the latest raise in a new pay war ignited by top US player Cravath Swaine & Moore last year, which has seen fellow US outfits Milbank and Akin Gump up their London NQ rates to $225,000 (approximately £177,500).

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that Paul Hastings take on 12 trainees each year, offering a healthy £55,000 in year one, and £60,000 in year two.