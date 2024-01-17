Big Four giant EY to cut UK legal roles

Up to 24 positions at risk



Big Four accountancy firm EY’s legal arm, EY Law, has begun a new wave of UK redundancies, confirming that 24 roles are at risk.

This follows a recent redundancy consultation in December of last year where the outfit cut 150 jobs across the UK, including in their legal arm.

Around that time, EY also closed down EY Riverview Law, a Manchester-based legal services provider it purchased back in 2018. It has also shuttered its Hong Kong affiliate firm, LC Lawyers.

In a statement, EY said:

“EY regularly reviews the resourcing needs of the business. We can confirm that 24 employees from EY’s U.K. financial services legal advisory services business are subject to a redundancy consultation process. We will always seek to redeploy our people to other parts of the business where possible. EY Law employs 3,500 people globally, with more than 290 people supporting the U.K. market.”

EY aren’t alone in the cutting roles, however. They join a host of law firms who made redundancies in 2023, including Trowers & Hamlins, CMS, Orrick, and Reed Smith.