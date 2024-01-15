Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Endeavour used Linklaters for CEO probe despite independence concerns [Financial Times] (£)

Plans to reform private prosecutions after Post Office Horizon scandal [The Guardian]

Top law firm fined £500,000 over money laundering breaches [The Times] (£)

As a lawyer, I know bogus libel claims can bankrupt honest defendants. The English courts must change [The Observer]

Netanyahu says ‘nobody’ will stop Israel including Hague court [Financial Times] (£)

Sunak’s Rwanda treaty ‘unlikely to satisfy supreme court’, say legal experts [The Guardian]

Sheffield courts close after burst water pipe causes flood [BBC News]

I quit being a lawyer to dabble in writing and podcasting. It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made [Business Insider]

Judge signs off on first-ever use of new execution method [UniLad]

John Lennon’s deportation lawyer Leon Wildes dies aged 90 [Sky News]

“The level of distrust Slaughters must have in its lawyers to monitor them like school children is, frankly, worrying. Surely, the work they produce should be the criteria by which they’re judged, as it were? This is especially true for a firm which likes to highlight its lack of billable targets and work/life balance initiatives.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events:

This Tuesday: The future of the global economy — with Hill Dickinson [Apply Now]

This Thursday: Lifecycle of a tech start-up — with Harbottle & Lewis [Apply Now]