Weil bumps newly qualified lawyer salaries to £170k

By Rhys Duncan on

Latest City rise


US outfit Weil Gotshal & Manges has raised the salaries for newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in its London office.

The firm, which bumped pay last year to from £160,000 to £165,000, has upped their compensation again to £170,000.

This puts it amongst the highest paying firms in the City, matching a recent raise made by Davis Polk (£170,000) and overtaking increases made by fellow US players Willkie Farr (£165,000) and Cleary Gottlieb (£164,500).

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows that the firm takes on 15 trainees per year, and hands out a healthy salary of £60,000 and £65,000 during the training contract.

