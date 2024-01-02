New Year round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the New Year period

US law firms hand out bonuses and raise pay despite slowdown [Financial Times] (£)

‘I love tax’: the retired lawyer who brought down Nadhim Zahawi [The Times] (£)

Senior lawyer drafting Rwanda Bill told Rishi Sunak it would not work [The Telegraph] (£)

How Post Office lawyers pushed boundaries in UK sub-postmasters scandal [Financial Times] (£)

Retailers want rest of UK to follow Scotland’s example over law protecting shop staff [The Guardian]

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen accidentally cited fake court cases generated by AI [The Verge]

Apple’s $85bn-a-year services business faces legal reckoning [Financial Times] (£)

Israel Supreme Court strikes down judicial reforms [BBC News]

Legal Cheek’s most read stories of 2023 [Legal Cheek]

“As someone who this happened to, I think it demonstrates yet another way that SQE is not a good change. The SRA claims its encouraging diversity, but the exam is inherently ableist and does not prepare you to be a good lawyer…” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events…

Demystifying disputes and investigations — with Travers Smith [Apply Now]

The future of the global economy — with Hill Dickinson [Apply Now]

Lifecycle of a tech start-up — with Harbottle & Lewis [Apply Now]