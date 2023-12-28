Legal Cheek’s most read stories of 2023

Mega-mergers, law firm collapses, TikToking lawyers and more



It’s been another eventful 12 months for legal news.

The profession’s bumpy transition to the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) continued to gather pace, while City lawyer salaries climbed ever higher, despite a dip in working hours amid a slowdown in some markets.

Elsewhere, Legal Cheek covered everything from TikToking lawyers to law firm collapses, and global mega-mergers to barristers behaving badly.

But which stories have our readers enjoyed most? Here are our 15 most-read stories of 2023…

15. Junior barrister goes viral after bumping into dad at court



14. Law ranks second for graduate earning power



13. Money focus: What law firms pay their newly qualified lawyers



12. Trainee lawyer besties give TikTok fans a look at life inside a US firm in London



11. Exclusive: Baker McKenzie lawyer quits citing ‘lack of diversity’ in email to colleagues



10. Top lawyer goes public with decision to walk away from ‘BigLaw partnership’ offers



9. Trainee City lawyer shares his top TC ‘shocks’



8. Barrister, 34, becomes youngest ever minority ethnic Crown Court judge



7. Newly qualified London lawyer goes public with working hours as she warns of burnout risks



6. Kirkland & Ellis London partner drops £31 million on Malibu mansion



5. Civil servant who finished LLB in 2021 becomes country’s youngest judge at 29



4. A&O and Shearman set to create new global mega firm



3. Francis Taylor Building barrister hits back at Jeremy Clarkson after TV star told him to ‘learn to spell’ during tense council meeting



2. Lawyer who joined OnlyFans makes six-figure MoneyLaw salary in three months



1. ‘You are online 24/7’: Paul Hastings associate goes viral with list of ‘non-negotiable expectations’



