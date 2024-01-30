Train strikes: SQE exams will go ahead as planned

SRA tells students to plan ahead



Despite scheduled train strikes across England, the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has confirmed that SQE assessments will go ahead as scheduled.

The SQE2 assessments are due to begin today at centres across the UK. Whilst the written exam, running from today (30th January) until 1st February, can be taken at Pearson VUE test centres in the UK and internationally, oral assessments are only available at select locations.

These exams, taking place between 6th and 9th February, require students to travel to either Birmingham, Cardiff, London, or Manchester.

Rail strikes are due to take place between 30th January and 5th February, with train operators placing a ban on overtime until 6th February.

According to the National Rail website, “on the days where full strike action is taking place this is likely to result in little or no services across large areas of the network operated by the affected train companies. Services are also likely to be disrupted and start later on the day immediately following a full strike day.”

A separate five-day strike aimed specifically at LNER, between 5th and 9th February, has been called off.

A statement on the SRA website in response to the planned disruption reads:

“Train strikes have been announced for some train operators in the UK, affecting travel between 30 January — 6 February. SQE2 assessments will go ahead as planned. Please check travel arrangements in advance and leave enough time to travel to your test centre as you must arrive on time.”

In December, a number of students were left frustrated after receiving an erroneous exam cancellation email from assessment provider Kaplan. This came after some aspiring solicitors spent over three hours waiting in online queues to book their SQE assessments back in October.

The cost of sitting the SQE2 is £2,766.