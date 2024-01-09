White & Case increases financial support for future SQE trainees 

Now £20k



White & Case has become the latest law firm to increase its financial support for future trainees completing the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

Legal Cheek can reveal the global law firm has upped its SQE maintenance grant from £17,000 to £20,000, a move which brings it in line with other leading law firms including Freshfields, Linklaters and Weil Gotshal.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows W&C recruits around 50 trainees each year on starting salary of £52,000. They complete the SQE with The University of Law.

The firm also provides a separate maintenance grant of £17,000 for future trainees completing the Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PGDL).

A number of leading law firms have upped their maintenance grants as they make the transition from the Legal Practice Course (LPC) to the SQE. You can check out who offers what over on the Firms Most List.