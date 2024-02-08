‘How did everyone find the SQE?’  

One solicitor hopeful says they feel ‘pretty deflated’



In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor is concerned they may not have passed the SQE.

“Hi Legal Cheek. Please keep this anon. I recently sat SQE1 and I am seeking a bit of reassurance more than anything. It was much tougher than I expected, which seems to be a common theme on some of the message boards I have read! I felt like I was guessing the answers to half of the questions and I am feeling pretty deflated tbh. I’d like to know how other people who recently sat SQE1 felt it went? For context, I studied law at undergrad and completed a prep course. Thanks.”