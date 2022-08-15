Weil joins firms upping future trainee maintenance grants to £20k

60% increase

Weil Gotshal & Manges has joined the growing number of elite law firms ramping up financial support for future trainees.

The New York headquartered outfit, which recruits around 15 trainees each year, confirmed its annual maintenance grant has increased from £12,500 to £20,000 — a whopping uplift of 60%.

This applies to TC holders undertaking the Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PGDL) and Legal Practice Course (LPC) as well as the new Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) which the firm will transition to from 2024. Weil sends its future rookies to The University of Law.

A raft of firms have announced rises in recent months, with White & Case and Herbert Smith Freehills moving to £17k, and US duo Sidley Austin and Willkie Farr & Gallagher increasing to £13k and £12.5k, respectively. Freshfields offers £20k in financial support for SQE students following an uplift last month, while Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner dishes out a new and improved £20,400 inclusive of a £3,400 loan.

Grants aside, The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows Weil’s trainees are amongst some of the best paid in the City, with a year one salary of £60k, rising to £65k in year two. They earn an eye-watering £160k upon qualification.