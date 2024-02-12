Over a quarter of lawyers regularly using AI

For research, drafting, and comms



More than a quarter of legal professionals are using AI tools regularly, new research has found.

The research, compiled by LexisNexis, found that 26% of legal professionals are now using generative AI tools in their work at least once a month.

Of those surveyed, 91% thought that AI could be used to assist with drafting, 90% saw a use in researching matters, and 73% saw the new tech as a way to make communication more efficient.

The report, which attracted responses from 1,200 lawyers, also notes that 62% of law firms have made changes to their daily operations because of AI. These include running specialist training for staff, hiring AI experts, developing policies for the use and limits of tech, and providing AI products for lawyers to use.

Survey respondents were also asked to share their concerns with new tools. Worry over “hallucinations” was prevalent, 57% of those surveyed seeing this as a problem, as were security risks, cited by 55%.

Commenting on the use of AI within the legal profession, partner and chief innovation officer at Baker McKenzie, Ben Allgrove, said:

“It [AI] will change how we practice law. One immediate area of focus is on how we might use it to improve the productivity of our people, both our lawyers and our business professionals. While there are, of course, quality and risk issues that need to be solved, we see opportunities across our business to do that.”

The SRA offered guidance on the use of AI to lawyers at the end of last year, citing both its ability to boost efficiency and reduce costs, and potential risks to privacy and issues of inaccurate information.