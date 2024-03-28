Amal Clooney teams up with ULaw to support aspiring human rights lawyers

New scholarship

The University of Law (ULaw) has teamed up with Amal Clooney and her charity, the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), to create a new scholarship fund specifically designed to support aspiring human rights lawyers

The funded scholarship, dubbed The Amal Clooney Scholarship for Human Rights Advocates, will offer the winner a fully funded place to study a postgraduate course with the law school giant.

Applicants for the new scholarship will need to “demonstrate a commitment to supporting and defending human rights”, ULaw said.

The recipient can take their pick of the 16 postgraduate courses on offer at ULaw, including the Bar Practice Course (BPC), the LLM Legal Practice (SQE1+2) and the LLM in International Human Rights.

A tenant at London human rights set Doughty Street Chambers, Clooney has previously acted as an adviser on the Syrian conflict, represented the ousted president of the Maldives pro bono and famously defended WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Clooney founded the CFJ with her actor husband George Clooney in 2016. It works in over 40 countries, with the aim of providing free legal support to victims of human rights violations.

Commenting on the new scholarship, Clooney said:

“It is an honour to join forces with The University of Law to empower the next generation of lawyers and advocates. I am thrilled that this scholarship will increase access to legal education in human rights and I look forward to seeing the incredible work of future recipients.”

Professor Andrea Nollent, vice chancellor and CEO at ULaw, added: “We are exceptionally proud to launch this new scholarship with Amal Clooney and the CFJ. Amal’s global efforts in the fight against injustice though the Clooney Foundation for Justice and providing free legal support to victims are an inspiration to all future lawyers. We take great pride in working with real change makers in the legal world and supporting a new generation of human rights advocates with this scholarship.”

The deadline for applications is 30 June 2024.