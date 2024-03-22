PostsRound-up

Best of the blogs

By Legal Cheek on

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Why Kate Middleton doesn’t quite have the same right to privacy as the rest of us [Prospect] (free, but registration required)

Does the royal family have a right to privacy? What the law says [Inforrm’s Blog]

Dealing with the mental ‘shockwave’ of the SQE [Legal Cheek]

What’s extremism? Peers and MPs probe government’s new definition [A Lawyer Writes]

Crypto Failures: Contract, Property and Regulatory Law [Oxford Business Law Blog]

The curious incident of the Afghanistan war crimes statutory inquiry being set up [The Law and Policy Blog]

Why we don’t police anti-Christian hate [The Critic]

Scotland’s new Hate Crime Act is fraught with danger [The Spectator]

“Ensuring no mind is left behind” – neurodivergence at the Bar [Bar Council]

