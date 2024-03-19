Exclusive: Clifford Chance cancels TC offers for students who failed SQE

No second chances



Magic Circle giant Clifford Chance has revoked the training contract offers of future trainees who recently failed the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

Legal Cheek understands that the firm contacted around four future trainees to inform them that their TC offers had been rescinded because they failed to pass SQE1 on the first attempt. It is believed some students missed out by just a few marks.

Members of the firm’s HR team apparently delivered the bad news via a phone call last week and followed up again this week. Legal Cheek understands these calls included advice on what students can do next as well as career consultancy support.

The decision not to offer resits is significant given Clifford Chance is the largest training contract provider in the country. The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows it offers up to 110 training positions each year and sends it futures trainees to The University of Law. The firm provides students with an SQE grant of £17,500 and also covers law school and examine fees.

There are swirling rumours circulating the internet regarding the approaches that other major firms are taking in relation to trainees who fail the SQE. Some outfits seem to be adopting a similar approach to Clifford Chance, while others are providing future trainees with at least one opportunity to retake. Others are said to be adopting a case-by-case approach.

Last year Legal Cheek reported that the City of London Law Society had urged law firms to adopt a “supportive, understanding approach” towards trainees who fail to pass SQE1 at the first attempt. Options floated included a short or long deferral, taking into account extenuating circumstances and, among other things, whether the failure was marginal or significant. The body also suggested rescission of the training contract as a third option, but noted this could potentially result in “negative publicity” for the firm which “could be felt through the next few years”.

SQE1 tests ‘Functioning Legal Knowledge’ (FLK) in two multiple-choice tests of 180 questions each, and covers a broad range of topics similar including business, criminal law, tort, land and contract law. Students must also successfully complete SQE2, which assesses both skills and the application of legal knowledge.

A spokesperson for Clifford Chance told us that “it doesn’t comment on specific applications”.

Do you know what approach your firm is taking? Drop us an email at tips@legalcheek.com 📧