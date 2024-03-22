CMS and Slaughters latest firms to withdraw TC offers 

SQE fallout continues



CMS and Slaughter and May have become the latest law firms to rescind the training contract offers of future trainees who failed to pass the SQE at the first time of asking. It comes just days after we revealed Clifford Chance had let go of around four offer holders under similar circumstances.

CMS, which takes on 95 trainees each year on a starting salary of £50,000 in London, has confirmed a number of training contract offers have been revoked following the most recent batch of SQE1 results.

A spokesperson for the firm told Legal Cheek:

“While we hold the expectation for successful completion of the SQE examinations on the first attempt, we understand that occasional setbacks may occur. Considering the recent SQE1 results, we have regretfully withdrawn certain training contract offers; however, we have diligently evaluated each circumstance individually. We maintain ongoing communication with all our students to ensure they are informed about and utilising the additional support resources at their disposal, should the need arise.”

Meanwhile it’s understood that Slaughters has also taken similar action.

A spokesperson for the firm, which also recruits around 95 trainees each year on a starting salary of £50,000, said: “We don’t comment on individual situations, but each instance is assessed on a case-by-case basis.”

The Magic Circle firm followed a similar process under the Legal Practice Course (LPC), the predecessor to the SQE.

Earlier today we reported that the Patrick McCann, chair of the City of London Law Society’s training committe, had called on law firms to adopt a more supportive approach towards aspiring lawyers sitting the “extremely challenging” SQE.

“I’d urge all law firms to engage with their future talent who need to retake their first attempt at SQE1.” Patrick McCann told Legal Cheek. “SQE1 is an extremely challenging assessment, testing against NQ knowledge criteria (with most sponsored students undergoing the assessment more than two years before solicitor qualification), with a pass rate only just above 50%, very significantly below the pass rates for LPC, which SQE replaces.”