Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

UK company directors may be liable for climate impacts, say lawyers [The Guardian]

Sacked, reprimanded, and forced to resign: hundreds of judges censured for misconduct, new figures show [Telegraph] (£)

Warning that new hate crime law may lead to police being swamped [The Times] (£)

Rule of law declining across EU, report warns [The Guardian]

Leading solicitor ends own life in assisted dying clinic after long illness [Daily Record]

Coke bottler calls for deposit return scheme law before election [The Times] (£)

How a criminal lawyer defends someone who might have done it [The Herald]

Epstein’s defender goes to war to keep ‘Britain’s Bill Gates’ out of prison [Telegraph] (£)

Paul Alexander obituary, lawyer paralysed by polio who lived mainly in an iron lung [The Times] (£)

“What should also rank high is junior salaries beyond the NQ year. 95% of firms have glowing NQ salaries competing with the best of them.. but then for the next 6 years… unless you’re in a City firm, you’ll be getting a 2% increase a year… and suddenly you no longer feel well rewarded…” [Legal Cheek comments]

