Trowers introduces innovation seat for trainees

New TC option



Trowers & Hamlins has launched a new innovation seat for trainees, following similar moves by a host of other major law firms.

Starting from April this year, Trowers’ trainees will have the chance to undertake a six month stint with the firm’s innovation team, enabling them to contribute to the firm’s innovation strategy while enhancing their technical skills through the use of various legal tech and AI tools.

Training at the outfit, which takes on around 28 trainees each year on a starting salary of £45,000, is divided into four six month seats. Alongside working in the firm’s key practice areas, and in the innovation team, recruits also have the chance to complete a client or international secondment.

Anna Browne, head of innovation and legal technology at Trowers, commented: “Innovation is one of the firm’s core values. The introduction of a trainee seat builds on Trowers’ commitment to innovation through the investment of our lawyer’s time.”

“This new seat will equip trainees with a deeper knowledge from the outset of their career of how innovation can benefit both Trowers and its clients,” Browne continued.

Lucy James, training principal at Trowers, added:

“This is an exciting new option for our trainee solicitors as they continue to develop and enhance their skills throughout their training contract. With the support of our award-winning Innovation team, trainees will gain a greater understanding of how innovation is integral in driving the business forward and ensuring that we are providing the best service delivery to our clients and fee earners.”

Trowers is not the first firm to bring in training for new lawyers centred on innovation and legal tech. Gowling WLG launched a seat which focuses on legal tech, and sees trainees spend time on secondment with an AI start-up. Elsewhere, DWF, Clyde & Co, Reed Smith, and Addleshaw Goddard run similar seat options or programmes.