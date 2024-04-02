PostsRound-up

Bank Holiday round-up

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend


Scotland’s first minister defends Hate Crime Act amid barrage of criticism [The Guardian]

JK Rowling challenges police: Arrest me under Scottish hate crime law [The Times] (£)

Sunak backs JK Rowling in trans arrest row with Scottish police [Telegraph]

Cannabis decriminalised in Germany but rulebook causes confusion [The Times] (£)

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

XL Bully owner, 40, becomes UK’s first known prosecution for breaching the new dangerous dog ban after police discover animal ‘who would attack anyone who approached it’ in his back yard [Daily Mail]

Holyrood inquiry backs scrapping ‘not-proven’ court verdicts [Telegraph] (£)

Alex Murdaugh is sentenced to 40 years in prison for stealing money from law firm on top of life sentence he is already serving for murders of wife and son [Daily Mail]

US-funded Radio Free Asia shuts down in Hong Kong over safety concerns [The Guardian]

“The SQE1 needs a complete rethinking. Firms should not be scrapping TCs as this course is not fully thought out and there is an inconsistency with prep providers and exam venues…” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events:

Next Thursday: A deep dive into SQE1 — with BPP University Law School [Apply now]

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news SQE Hub

How can the SQE be improved?

Legal Cheek readers call for cheaper fees, better exam rooms, past papers and more

6 days ago
39
news

Garrick Club: Bar Council issues warning to lawyer members

'Exclusionary spaces do not foster support between colleagues'

5 days ago
15
news

Trowers introduces innovation seat for trainees

New TC option

5 days ago
1