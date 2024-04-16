PostsNews

EXCLUSIVE: Students who had TCs cancelled among those hit by Kaplan SQE blunder

By Thomas Connelly on

Told they’d failed SQE1 when actually they’d passed


Students who had their training contract offers rescinded are among those hit by Kaplan’s SQE1 marking error, Legal Cheek can exclusively reveal.

Yesterday, we reported that 175 students, who were initially informed they had failed either Functioning Legal Knowledge 1 and/or Functioning Legal Knowledge 2 (the two parts of SQE1), had actually passed those assessments.

Both Kaplan and the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) apologised for the extraordinary blunder, attributing it to a rounding error in the calculation of the final scores.

But the fall-out may only just be beginning. Overnight it has emerged that some students who had their training contracts revoked last month after being told they had failed SQE1 had, in fact, passed the exam.

Now their firms are desperately trying to figure out what to do. For obvious reasons Legal Cheek isn’t naming the students or firms involved. We understand that graduate recruitment teams are busy assessing the various options.

Posting on LinkedIn, the City of London Law Society’s Training Committee urged “any employer with impacted candidates to look extremely carefully at the matter”. They continued:

“We anticipate that this will including proactive and speedy consideration of reinstatement of the employment status of impacted candidates, including those for whom employment has been terminated and/or offers/training contracts rescinded,” it said. “The committee is happy to meet any employers to discuss; we are keen to support.”

Litigation Enjoyer

Leigh Day are absolutely licking their lips right now.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Information enjoyer

Can anyone who lost their TC over this tell us whether they got re instated and what firm?

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

My big toe

Even if reinstated that’s a terrible start to a working relationship

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anon

This is just disgusting. Shame on Kaplan, the SRA, and on those firms who made such cruel, hasty decisions. How utterly horrid.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Nemo

We would love to know the outcome and firm name

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Employment Enjoyer

Can anyone see a way that isn’t “we wrongly terminated your contract based on a breach which didn’t happen, please don’t drag us through the press and make us look terrible”?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

TechnoTrainee

It’s possible that some firms wouldn’t reinstate the contracts because they aren’t obliged to do so and the decision to rescind contracts was based on exam results released by Kaplan at the time. More, firms would already have hired new trainees who passed the SQE to fill the vacancies in the last two months.

The seriousness of the error must not be overlooked.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

