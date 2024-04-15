PostsNews

Breaking: Kaplan issues apology after 175 students wrongly told they’d failed SQE 

Questions remain over whether blunder led to TC offer cancellations


Kaplan and the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) have apologised this morning after it emerged that 175 students were incorrectly told they had failed parts of their Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) assessments.

The results for the January 2024 SQE1 assessments have been “reissued” to correct an error by Kaplan in the calculation of students’ scores. The issue came to light as result of students appealing their original scores.

As a result of the error, 175 students who were originally told that they had failed either Function Legal Knowledge 1 and/or Function Legal Knowledge 2 (the two parts of SQE1) have, in fact, passed those assessments.

News of the exam marking blunder comes just weeks after Legal Cheek exclusively revealed that some students had their training contract offers revoked due to failing the January sitting of SQE1.

At a press briefing this morning, Legal Cheek asked both Kaplan and the SRA if they were aware of any instances where a student’s training contract offer was revoked due to the error.

Zoe Robinson, director of qualifications at Kaplan, said that at this stage, it is not aware of any candidates who have had their training contracts rescinded due to this error, but acknowledged the possibility. She confirmed that Kaplan would collaborate with any affected candidates to ensure they are adequately compensated for any impacts caused by the error.

Explaining how the error occurred, Kaplan and the SRA said: The way the results were presented was new for January’s SQE1 — rather than results being shown as a percentage mark, candidates were given a standardised score out of 500. The mistake was made when implementing this change. It was unique to the January 2024 results — no previous SQE assessments are affected. It was discovered by Kaplan through general checks conducted during the appeals period.”

The error doesn’t impact the overall pass/fail outcome for the other 6,451 candidates who took the assessment. However, certain candidates may notice alterations in their scores or their placement within quintiles. Quintiles classify candidates into five groups, with the top 20% seated in the top quintile, and so forth.

All 6,626 candidates who took SQE1 in January have been contacted by Kaplan and all results from this sitting have been reissued to candidates.

Robinson said:

“We are committed to putting this right for candidates, and sincerely regret and apologise for the impact this has had for those affected. A goodwill payment of £250 is being offered to those candidates who were incorrectly told they had failed an assessment in recognition of the upset caused by this matter. In addition, we recognise that individual candidates who received the incorrect outcome may have been impacted by this in different ways. We would encourage candidates in this group, who have incurred losses as a direct result of this error, to contact our Candidate Services Team to outline your circumstances and each will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. We have set up a dedicated email address for this purpose — SQE1Jan24@kaplan.co.uk.”

Paul Philip, Chief Executive at the Solicitors Regulation Authority, who oversee the SQE and qualification route for solicitors, said:

“We are really disappointed by this error and apologise to the candidates who have been affected. Our immediate priority has been making sure the error has been put right as swiftly as possible, and the impact on candidates is recognised and addressed. We will be doing a full review with Kaplan of how the error occurred, and redoubling efforts on assurance, so we can reduce the risk of an error happening again.”

This isn’t the first example of issues with marking SQE exam papers, although not quite at this scale. In September 2023 Kaplan apologised to students after it identified an “isolated error” with the marking of a small number of SQE2 assessments.

The news comes just days after the SRA confirmed SQE1 and 2 fees will rise by 5% to £1,888 and £2,902, respectively.

Anon

This is astounding. For a regulator to play with the future of young people like this, thinking a small payment makes up for this error, is remarkably out of touch. Students’ lives will have been turned upside down at the initial failure, only now to be presented with more uncertainty with a revised pass. The SQE needs to be scrapped.

Anonymous

But apart from that, SQE has been a fantastic change…

Anon

Irony of the SRA demanding a ridiculously high level of junior lawyers when they cannot even reach baseline competence themselves…

Aspiring lawyer

The errors themselves are not a surprise – it happens all the time with public exams in schools; lost papers, missed questions, wrong marking and transcribing errors.

The issue is Kaplan’s lack of transparency and a proper enquiry process (eg getting the equivalent of a copy of your exam paper back to review). The whole system is entirely opaque and one wonders how many other errors there are that we will never hear about because they were never questioned.

The whole system appears set up to scare candidates into not questioning their results. That is so wrong.

J**

So many people have been stopped from going onto SQE2, delaying their start dates for their jobs. Disgusting really. £250 is not enough

Not shocked

I am shocked!

Anon

£250? Hardly compensatory for the damage of having a TC cancelled …

Not a lawyer

And also… if you accept this ‘offer of a payment of 250£’, does that stop you being able to sue them in negligence/breach of contract/ being an otherwise silly goose?

Anonymous

I imagine the £250 is more for students who ‘failed’ without a TC etc who just want a little moan (given, save for some emotional strain, it didn’t have a huge impact on them). If anyone had a TC revoked over this then the providers know they will have to pay out a lot more if the firm doesn’t agree to put another offer in place (best part of a TC being a FTC means loss of earnings is surely easier to prove for the full 2-years ;))

Terrible

This flimsy payment doesn’t even begin to cover it. The disruption is bad enough if you had UK passport and residency, but what if you had your visa status in the UK revoked over this? It’s a distinct possibility and Kaplan should be thrown into the dustbin over this.

Anon the 4th

Just more SQExcuses for the SRA and Kaplan’s shared incompetence

Anonymous Lawyer

I think that I speak for myself and many other candidates who are due to sit SQE1 in July that my confidence has been knocked significantly and this shows that the new marking system is just as confusing for the members of KAPLAN to follow, as well as students/teachers ourselves. The new statistical report does not give any insight as to what the % score needed to pass was and the 300 scoring mark is not helpful in the slightest. The fact that almost 200 individuals had thought they had failed the SQE but had actually passed is absolutely insane. I cannot believe that a prestigious body such as SRA and KAPLAN allowed this to happen.

Anon

If nothing else, this must illustrate the shortsightedness of those firms who have acted immediately to rescind TC offers on the back of a candidate’s first-sit failure in the SQE, without permitting any resits or taking the candidate’s particular circumstances into consideration.

Much of the discussion about the SQE of late, following the latest set of results, has seen people getting caught up with, and dare I say preoccupied with, how ‘difficult’ the exam is, and whether the level of difficulty is where it should be.

This misses a separate, parallel, and potentially more insidious issue, which is that the administration and implementation of the SQE (entirely leaving aside how hard it is as an exam) has so far been utterly, utterly woeful.

There is a valid argument to be made that the SQE’s present level of difficulty is appropriate – that can be debated either way. There is, however, absolutely no way of reasonably arguing that the SQE ought to be as capricious, poorly run, or arbitrary as it presently is. It’s totally inexcusable.

Item 1 on the job list when implementing any new exam, even before considering how difficult that exam should be, must surely be to ensure that it will be consistent and reliable, so that it provides a consistent metric for comparing candidates against one another. The SQE in its present manifestation singularly fails to achieve this.

Those embarking on the SQE now are not, on the whole, worried or angry because it will be a difficult course and set of exams, I would wager. I think they would be perfectly prepared to accept that so long as they knew what they were getting into at the outset. No, they are worried and angry because they have no way of knowing what is coming down the road at them. No assurance that they will not be swept up in yet another basic administrative or technical failure which might have hugely detrimental consequences for their future careers through absolutely no fault of their own. I think anyone would find that pretty intolerable.

Ano

Well said

Archibald is cringe

Truly appalling. People should be fired for this.

Anon

I am one of the people who had their marks revised to a pass and I cannot emphasise enough how traumatic this entire process has been and how much it has affected my confidence in my own ability as well as my confidence in the regulatory body of my future profession.

Joke

SQE/SRA you are a joke!!!

UStrainee

Amongst this, the SRA insists the SQE is “performing well” and raises the fees by 15% over a year… the SRA/Kaplan are laughing in our faces, it’s an embarrassment for the entire profession.

UStrainee

Surely those who have wrongly been told they have failed only two weeks until the SQE2 that they would have otherwise been sitting should sue for damages, £250 is a slap in the face – especially for those who have to now postpone their TC for a year or who have lost their TC entirely… surely that would call for legal action.

And all this for an exam that took 2 months to mark yet can be marked entirely by computers

Defund the Sra

Everyone at the SRA who was involved in creating the SQE needs to be sacked ASAP for bringing the profession into disrepute

Anon

I don’t understand how they managed to screw up marking a multiple choice electronic exam. Surely the marking system is automatic by the computer and not marked by a human marker.
The confidence is the SQE, Kaplan and SRA is diminishing each cohort. They need to get themselves organised before they make a joke out of the whole legal profession

Ben

Do people who incorrectly passed, now fail?
Or are people only going from the fail bracket to pass?

Shocked and disappointed, no accountability beyond issuing a statement

I think this is extremely concerning. This is not the first nor second nor third error etc. that has been committed with the administration side of the SQE, it is simply the largest. For those due to sit SQE1 in July and at the end of this year, it is so disheartening to know that you are walking into an examination process with the reliability and credibility of a Wikipedia page.
The SQE1 in and of itself is so much harder than the LPC, both in the substance and in the testing process. Now it’s come to light that the new testing process is fundamentally flawed too? Absolutely shocked and disappointed. This huge reform should not have happened before the exam was deemed safe.

David Bentley

Can’t add much to what has been written above. However, the number of people sitting SQE1 seems quite high to me – over 6,000.

6,000 is roughly 3.75% of the total number of practising solicitors in E&W. If you assume even a 35 year average career length (short), this would be growing the number of qualified lawyers beyond what is needed to replace retiring ones. There are already not enough trainee or even paralegal places for those that want them.

This is an absolute failure from the SRA actually allowing people to spend lots of money on exams, to try and get into a profession that is already quite saturated. I don’t know the solution, and nobody at the SRA is ever going to campaign to “shrink the profession”, but loads of young people are being ripped off with no hope of ever practising.

Egal

DON’T ACCEPT THE £250!

This has “class action” written all over it.

