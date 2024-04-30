Inns of Court: Deadline approaching for £500k in law conversion course scholarships

This Friday



The deadline for non-law graduates who are interested in applying for an Inns of Court scholarship is this Friday.

Gray’s Inn, Inner Temple, Lincoln’s Inn, and Middle Temple have over £500,000 in financial support available for the next cohort of budding barristers from non-law backgrounds.

Gray’s will award at least 25 law conversion course scholarships in 2024 with a minimum award of £2,500.

Inner Temple have promised to hand out over £200,500 in financial support this year, with each successful student automatically receiving an award of the same amount for their Bar Course.

Lincoln’s has set aside £183,500 to cover up to 32 law conversion course scholarships. The value of each award is determined through a means test based on the applicants’ disclosed financial resources and obligations.

Last year Middle Temple awarded over £100,000 for law conversion and equivalent scholarships.

With some courses costing in excess of £10,000, the scholarships can offer a lifeline for budding barristers on their journey to the bar.

Students are only eligible to apply to one Inn for the scholarship, and need to submit their applications before the deadline this Friday. Please note that the deadlines on Friday vary in timing.

For more information about the application processes and assessment criteria visit the Inns’ individual scholarship pages: Gray’s Inn, Inner Temple, Lincoln’s Inn, and Middle Temple.