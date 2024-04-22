PostsRound-up

Monday morning round-up

By Legal Cheek

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend


Sex offender banned from using AI tools in landmark UK case [The Guardian]

Is crime in the UK really on the rise? The reality in charts [The Times] (£)

Met Police apologises to Stephen Lawrence’s mother after breaking promise [BBC]

Primary teacher sacked after letting nine-year-olds use TikTok [The Times] (£)

Letby to seek permission for conviction appeal [BBC]

Prince Harry warned he’s ‘not above the law’ as Duke faces US deportation [Express]

TikTok lawyer endorsed by Galloway for mayoral election says he was sent by Allah to fight Zionism [Telegraph] (£)

Barbican residents want Linklaters’ generator moved [BBC]

