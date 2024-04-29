Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



From bribes to sex scandals, lawyer investigations scrutinised over ‘whitewash’ claims [Financial Times] (£)

Moment crooked dine-and-dash lawyer struck off over string of food thefts is confronted by pub customers and staff after she and her partner ‘tucked into roast chicken Sunday lunch before trying to skip paying £62 bill’ [Mail Online]

Reddit considers legal action against AI firms for unauthorised use [The Times] (£)

Ireland plans to send asylum seekers back to UK under emergency law [The Guardian]

Newcastle United fan banned over gender tweets launches legal action against club [Telegraph] (£)

Russian oligarch’s ex-wife – who won Britain’s biggest divorce payout of £450million – is locked in a legal battle with her own lawyers for ‘failing to bag her his superyacht as well’ [Mail Online]

Cravath joins Midtown exodus with move to Manhattan’s Hudson Yards [Financial Times] (£)

Iraq criminalises same-sex relationships in new law [BBC News]

‘It’s an eye-opener’: The Irish medics training Ukrainian lawyers, vets and photographers to help the war effort [Irish Times]

Britney Spears settles legal dispute with estranged father over conservatorship [The Guardian]

Shocking courtroom insults hurled at Microsoft executive by lawyer ex-husband in court as he tries to stop her from using two frozen embryos created during their doomed marriage [Mail Online]

“I am absolutely dreading it. I’ve been assigned the afternoon sitting and I know I don’t like the feeling of being “trapped” somewhere. It’s just adding to the stress of it all knowing I’ll be sitting around for hours on end. Also have 2 infant children who I was looking forward to getting back to after the exams but alas, I’ll be sitting in a comfortable room instead…” [Legal Cheek comments]

