Burgers Salmon lawyer makes MasterChef appearance

Narrowly misses out on quarter-final spot

A Burges Salmon lawyer has cooked up a storm on MasterChef, only narrowly missing out on a spot in the quarter-final.

David Arnold, a senior associate in the construction and engineering team at the Bristolian firm, took part in the eight heat of the competition last night.

Admitted as a solicitor in 2010, Arnold spoke before the competition about his passion for cooking with seasonal, homegrown food.

“I like to cook with seasonal food, often vegetables from my parent’s allotment, and challenge myself to use them in different interesting ways, like combining them with my love for spices and food from around the world. I find that cooking food that you’ve tasted or learnt to cook on holiday, is the best way to transport yourself back to that time and place.”

“If I can, I cook over an open fire outdoors. I love being outdoors and cooking over fire is a great opportunity to take a break from a busy day or week, as you have to focus on tending to the fire and keeping the temperature right for cooking.”

This wasn’t quite enough to get the University of Exeter grad over the line, however, falling just short in a field that contained a retired software engineer, therapist, and financial analyst.

Arnold isn’t the first legal figure to grace the MasterChef kitchen, however. Two years ago law grad Radha Kaushal-Bolland made it all the way to the final, with Lady Hale making a special appearance back in 2018.

Did the Burges man cook salmon? You’ll have to watch to find out.