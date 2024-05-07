Bank Holiday round-up

PostsRound-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend


Majority verdicts facilitated 56 miscarriages of justice in England and Wales, charity says [The Guardian]

Single-sex toilet law proposed for new buildings [BBC]

Cyclist avoids prosecution after fatal collision with pensioner [The Times] (£)

The law needs to catch up with rogue cyclists [The Telegraph] (£)

Mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim to walk to Downing Street to demand new law [Sky News]

Female prison guard on trial for giving gangster the ‘kiss of death’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Octopus gets arms around legal tech start-up Definely [Sky News]

Judge threatens Trump with prison after tenth breach of gagging order [The Times] (£)

Bitterly divided Garrick Club prepares to vote on female membership again [The Guardian]

UK government’s climate action plan is unlawful, High Court rules [Financial Times] (£)

High-flying Brisbane lawyer Michael Bosscher accused of trying to move 120kg of cocaine in van loaded with frozen chickens – on top of earlier money laundering charges [Mail Online]

