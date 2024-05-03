PostsNews

Freshfields sets down Magic Circle salary marker as it ups NQ lawyer pay 20% to £150k

By Thomas Connelly on

33

Is there another pay war on the horizon?


Freshfields has jumped to the top of Magic Circle pay table with a new and improved rate of £150,000 for its newly qualified lawyers.

The Anglo-German giant confirmed today that NQ salaries increased from £125,000 to £150,000 on May 1. That’s an uplift of £25,000 or 20%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows its MC rivals — A&O Shearman, Clifford Chance, Linklaters and Slaughter and May — all dish out £125,000.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Freshfields’ trainees have also been handed sizeable increases. First year salaries have moved from £50,000 to £56,000, while those a year ahead will now earn £61,000, up from £55,000. Once again, these new figures are significantly higher than those currently offered by its Magic Circle rivals; £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two.

Mark Sansom, London managing partner, commented:

“We’re committed to embedding a culture that supports our people to deliver their best, knowing their contribution is valued and rewarded. Being part of Freshfields means working alongside the best lawyers in the market and being fairly recognised for excellent client service on the most complex and high-profile legal work. This move follows a year of strong growth for the London business, thanks to the dedication of all our people. It also reflects our confidence in the firm’s continued market leadership across all our London practices, further boosted by the success of the material investments in the US and other markets.”

Will its MC rivals follow? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

33 Comments

FF NQ

Let’s go!

Reply Report comment
(35)(0)

Anonymouse

Anyone know the new rates at 1, 2, 3 PQE etc? Assume horrific bunching?

Reply Report comment
(14)(17)

Hmm

Another potential pay war? let’s bring it 😉😏

Reply Report comment
(22)(0)

FBD associate

FBD leading the way again…

Reply Report comment
(26)(0)

C

Other MC will deffo follow (S&M will be last most probs)

Reply Report comment
(21)(0)

Committed Associate

The sort of move a satellite office of a US firm pulls to poach talent away. I work at US and I’ve never seen them across any of our deals (and we work on the largest most complex mandates). Why would anyone move here?

Reply Report comment
(4)(22)

Ooo

Sound a lil salty committed associate

Reply Report comment
(15)(1)

Slaughters NQ with a varied diet of public and private M&A

Totally agree. It’s very telling that FBD feels the need to increase salaries to stem the heavy flow of departures. Very clear to most juniors that choosing prestige and deal quality over money is the wise choice in the long term.

Reply Report comment
(5)(19)

Committed Associate

*I work at SM

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Anon

This is going to kickstart across the board wage increases

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Aaaaaa

Will this pay war trickle to other firms you reckon?

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Zzz

If a US firm increases to £190k for NQ because of this then I’ll eat my shoe.

Reply Report comment
(8)(2)

Aaadrrrgc

Ashurst will you increase?

W&C will you increase?

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Question

W&C increased very recently. Do not see it. Would appreciate any insight from any associates there however…

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anon

I heard FBD also upped the hours targets. FBD give with one hand and take away with the other?

Reply Report comment
(9)(3)

Anon

Told you yesterday! https://www.legalcheek.com/2024/05/hogan-lovells-keeps-20-of-22-spring-qualifying-trainees/

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

lol

This is the equivalent of commenting “first” under a new YouTube vid or celeb insta post.

Reply Report comment
(11)(0)

Bill

Quite tragic behaviour, William

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

F

If I was junior lawyer at Shearman right now as part of the merger with A&O I would feel like such an L

Reply Report comment
(19)(1)

Pay war commences

A&O Shearman will rise soon to retain talent. Just like the other MC firms. And US firms will soon be offering £200k+. It continues…

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

A&O NQ

We will definitely match, rumours have been brewing here for a while

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Cxxxds

This is such a W from FF

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

BOB

Incoming US firm increase to £200,000k

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

S&M

The absolutely perfect response to A&O having the S&S NQs take a paycut. Statement.

Reply Report comment
(20)(0)

huh

Huh?

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

cCAnon

CC insider here. We’ll match soon. Need to check bonuses first.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Q

What’s the breakdown of current bonuses?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Zz

Pinsets or Dentons will you increase ? Or wishful thinking?

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Jklp

Which city firm is left that hasn’t increased in a while and might do given this news?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anonymous

Any news on Price Prior LLP raising soon?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

US 2 PQE

Will be interesting to know if this properly filters across the PQE scale and not just a headline grabber given much of the press incessantly focuses on NQ rates.

Interesting that FF 2nd year trainees are now only earning a few grand less than top US rate for 2nd year trainees. Will top US trainee rates exceed 70,000 a few months from now lol ? C. 70k was going NQ rate for many silver circle firms when my year was graduating uni.

If this meaningfully filters up the PQE scale (meaning all juniors and mid years at top US are earning just 15% less at FF), it shifts the calculus towards some US juniors in certain practice areas strategically choosing to ply their trade at FF for a couple years to gain some more specialist experience. Like it or not, FF still tends to dominate in terms of volume of deals across EMEA M&A and cap markets even if not always with the most super premium clients. Wouldn’t hurt doing a couple years at FF cranking out hundred SPAs (or whatever is your transaction document of choice) for breakfast given FF’s massive volume of mid market clients. Before going back to a small office of US firm at a more senior level to re-leverage that greater specialist expertise.

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

Q

Is M&A work hard churning SPAs and all that?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Life after NQ not as sunny

NQ is now 25k less than the FF senior associate salary ..

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

