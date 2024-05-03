PostsRound-up

Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Can criminals be judges? [The Critic]

Cyberflashing is now a criminal offence – but the normalisation of this behaviour among young people needs to change [The Conversation]

Judges support open justice [A Lawyer Writes]

AI and the rise of ‘music laundering’ [Legal Cheek Journal]

Nearly 3,000 people are languishing in jail unfairly. We must set them free [The Guardian]

Oscar Law: A Cross-Cutting Survey of Law Governing the Cottage Industry of Elite Entertainment Awards [Oxford Business Law Blog]

In standing up for Gaza, US students have exposed the limits of free speech [Prospect]

It’s time to abolish Police and Crime Commissioners [The Spectator]

‘Pablo Escobar’ contrary to public policy and accepted principles of morality [The IPKat]

