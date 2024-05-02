PostsNews

Hogan Lovells keeps 20 of 22 spring qualifying trainees

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Three on fixed-term deals


Hogan Lovells has released its spring 2024 retention figures, revealing that 20 of its 22 newly qualified (NQ) trainees have chosen to remain with the firm.

With three NQs placed on fixed-term contracts, this gives the firm a score of 91% or 77%, depending on you reading of the numbers.

Six juniors have joined the litigation, arbitration, and employment; five have joined the global regulatory team; three have qualified into corporate; another three have joined finance; two have qualified into IP, media, and technology; and one has joined the firm’s international team.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows Hogan Lovells recruits around 50 trainees each year across two intakes. The firm’s latest cohort of NQs start on a salary of £120,000.

This time last year the firm retained 19 of its 20 spring qualifiers with two on fixed-term contracts.

