Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Contracts on Monday, machine learning on Tuesday: The future of the LLB [Legal Cheek Journal]
I hate hate speech laws [The Spectator] (registration required)
OpenAI’s content deal with the FT is an attempt to avoid more legal challenges – and an AI ‘data apocalypse’ [The Conversation]
Secret courts in crisis [A Lawyer Writes]
On how regulating the media is hard — if not impossible — and on why reviving the Leveson Inquiry may not be the best basis for seeing what regulations are now needed [The Law and Policy Blog]
How do we remove the gender pay gap? [Bar Council]
The dance of death of Scottish devolution [Spiked]
Tackling liability: Lessons from Elbanna v Clark on negligence in sports injuries [LawInSport]
MPs to to see law in action [A Lawyer Writes]
