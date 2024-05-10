Best of the blogs

PostsRound-up

Contracts on Monday, machine learning on Tuesday: The future of the LLB [Legal Cheek Journal]

I hate hate speech laws [The Spectator] (registration required)

OpenAI’s content deal with the FT is an attempt to avoid more legal challenges – and an AI ‘data apocalypse’ [The Conversation]

Secret courts in crisis [A Lawyer Writes]

On how regulating the media is hard — if not impossible — and on why reviving the Leveson Inquiry may not be the best basis for seeing what regulations are now needed [The Law and Policy Blog]

How do we remove the gender pay gap? [Bar Council]

The dance of death of Scottish devolution [Spiked]

Tackling liability: Lessons from Elbanna v Clark on negligence in sports injuries [LawInSport]

MPs to to see law in action [A Lawyer Writes]

