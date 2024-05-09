Budding City lawyer seeks advice



In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor wants to know whether there really is such a thing as law firm culture, and how important this might be when selecting target firms.

“I’m a student currently researching law firms and TC opportunities, and am interested in working in London. Whilst I appreciate there are differences in pay and type of work etc, I’m less sure about the differences in culture between firms, or groups of firms. Is law firm culture really a thing or is this just a marketing gimmick? And if it’s really a thing, how much weight should I give it when making a decision?”

