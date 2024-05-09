Budding City lawyer seeks advice
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor wants to know whether there really is such a thing as law firm culture, and how important this might be when selecting target firms.
“I’m a student currently researching law firms and TC opportunities, and am interested in working in London. Whilst I appreciate there are differences in pay and type of work etc, I’m less sure about the differences in culture between firms, or groups of firms. Is law firm culture really a thing or is this just a marketing gimmick? And if it’s really a thing, how much weight should I give it when making a decision?”
Uncharitable fellow
1) Is law firm culture really a thing or is this just a marketing gimmick?
Yes, the culture between different law firms is palpably different. All law firms will have a different mindset in terms of things like concern with pay, work-life balance, friendliness, diversity, the importance of hours targets, development, and (most importantly) not being a total dick.
Two caveats:
(i) You shouldn’t blindly buy in to marketing hype that says “we have a great culture!” with no further explanation.
(ii) Culture within each individual team in a firm differs just as much as between law firms. A tax team will have different set of priorities to a private equity team.
2) And if it’s really a thing, how much weight should I give it when making a decision?
Some, but as a law student you’ll have a poor grasp of the facts. This isn’t a slight on you – you only get a sense a culture from working with (or across from) those lawyers. You should get a general idea from discussions online, but ultimately it’s up to you how much you should take it into account alongside things like pay, hours, how likely you think you’ll be to get a TC, etc.
The gold standard of information gathering would be to talk to lawyers in the teams you’re interested in (NOT just HR teams from that firm!) or at least people who have worked with them.