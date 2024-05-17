PostsNews

Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud: What does the law say about defamatory lyrics? – Lisa Macklem [Inforrm’s Blog]

What role did judicial review play during the pandemic? [UK Constitutional Law Association]

ESG Claims: A Dive into a Number of False Advertising Cases [The Fashion Law] (registration)

Troubles in Strasbourg [A Lawyer Writes]

Restoring faith: Marina Wheeler KC [Counsel]

It would be ridiculous to clamp down on foreign students [The Spectator] (registration required)

Banning prayer in school: a lawful interference? [UK Human Rights Blog]

Exams: seven tips for coping with revision stress [The Conversation]

