Mental Health Awareness Week: Charity promotes exercise to boost lawyer wellbeing

LawCare initiative



A legal wellbeing charity has launched a new campaign to promote exercise amongst lawyers to help boost mental health.

LawCare is encouraging lawyers to “take easy steps and make small changes to move more each day” to improve wellbeing in the legal industry as part of an initiative for Mental Health Awareness Week.

“The legal sector is well known for its long working hours and high-pressure environment, making it difficult to find time to get up from your desk,” the charity says. “To combat this, exercise and movement can be used as “powerful tools for managing mental health.”

“Physical activity can help reduce stress, improve mood, lead to better sleep, and increase concentration,” it continues.

The charity will be highlighting ways to boost physical activity throughout Mental Health Awareness Week from 13 to 19 May.

Elizabeth Rimmer, CEO of LawCare, said:

“As CEO of LawCare, I cannot stress enough the critical role of physical activity in managing our mental health, especially in the legal sector, known for its long hours, high stress, and sedentary lifestyle. This Mental Health Awareness Week, from 13 to 19 May, we’re championing the power of movement and exercise – not just as a means to enhance our physical health, but as essential tools to reduce stress, improve mood, enhance sleep, and sharpen focus. We urge everyone in the legal community to join us in committing to taking one small, manageable step towards increasing physical activity.”

The Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey 2023-24 found that some rookie lawyers clock average days in excess of 12 hours, with many more working over 11.

And if you’re looking for an excuse to get your steps in, the London Legal Walk is just over a month away

The London Legal Walk, the flagship event alone has raised an astonishing £10.5 million, directly benefiting those in need of legal support, and is poised for another record-breaking year, with over 8,500 participants already registered. The Legal Cheek team will attend the event on 18 June.

Commenting on the walk, Bob Nightingale MBE, founder & head of engagement and relations at the London Legal Support Trust, said: