Best of the blogs

The UK’s archaic court system is not fit for use [The Spectator] (registration required)

The ICC’s milestone decision [The New Statesman] (registration required)

The rise of the ‘climate refugee’ and why you need to care [Legal Cheek Journal]

Infected blood scandal: government has promised compensation but will justice really be done? [The Conservation]

I’m a barrister — the prisons are full and we can’t bring offenders to trial [iNews]

Vennells demolished [A Lawyer Writes]

The police should stop wasting time on tweets [The Critic]

Public pain about private prosecutions [The Bar Council]

US hostility towards the ICC is nothing new – it has long supported the court only when it suits American interests [The Conversation]

