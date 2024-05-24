Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The UK’s archaic court system is not fit for use [The Spectator] (registration required)
The ICC’s milestone decision [The New Statesman] (registration required)
The rise of the ‘climate refugee’ and why you need to care [Legal Cheek Journal]
Infected blood scandal: government has promised compensation but will justice really be done? [The Conservation]
I’m a barrister — the prisons are full and we can’t bring offenders to trial [iNews]
Vennells demolished [A Lawyer Writes]
The police should stop wasting time on tweets [The Critic]
Public pain about private prosecutions [The Bar Council]
US hostility towards the ICC is nothing new – it has long supported the court only when it suits American interests [The Conversation]
