Ex-Freshfields partner to face disciplinary tribunal over allegations of ‘inappropriate and unwanted’ conduct

A former Freshfields partner is set to appear before the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) over allegations of “inappropriate and unwanted” behaviour.

Nick Tristan Williams became a partner at the Magic Circle firm in 2017, and remained in the post up until his resignation in December 2019 following an internal investigation.

In 2019 Freshfields commented that: “We can confirm that following an internal investigation, Nick Williams has left the firm and his last day was 11 December.”

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has now referred the matter to the SDT, according to a notice published on its website.

It states: “The Tribunal has certified that there is a case to answer in respect of allegations which are or include that while a solicitor and partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer between 20 and 21 December 2017, engaged in conduct towards Person A, which was inappropriate and unwanted.”

In a statement, a Freshfields spokesperson said: “We are not a party to the SDT, or any related proceedings. The individual left the firm over four years ago. At the time, we looked into the concerns raised and took appropriate action.”

The allegations are subject to a hearing and are as yet unproven.