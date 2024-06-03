Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Open prisons and AI could reduce jail population, says ex-minister [The Times] (£)

More trauma for rape victims as court backlog doubles in two years due to lawyer shortage [Independent]

Covid fines of £34mn issued since pandemic in England and Wales [Financial Times]

Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda admission sparks legal action from detained asylum seekers [The Guardian]

The case against Lord Lucan: Meet the barristers who’ll fight to convict Britain’s most notorious murder suspect [Daily Mail]

Attacking art ‘should be criminal offence even if there’s no damage’ [The Times] (£)

Taylor Swift inspires Glasgow student to pursue copyright law [BBC News]

Exodus of US law firms from Shanghai accelerates [Financial Times]

Early Adopters Of Gen AI In Law [Forbes]

“Imagine if the Magic Circle didn’t have freshfields? I imagine NQ salaries would still be around 100k.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

