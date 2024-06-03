Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Open prisons and AI could reduce jail population, says ex-minister [The Times] (£)
More trauma for rape victims as court backlog doubles in two years due to lawyer shortage [Independent]
Covid fines of £34mn issued since pandemic in England and Wales [Financial Times]
Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda admission sparks legal action from detained asylum seekers [The Guardian]
The case against Lord Lucan: Meet the barristers who’ll fight to convict Britain’s most notorious murder suspect [Daily Mail]
Attacking art ‘should be criminal offence even if there’s no damage’ [The Times] (£)
Taylor Swift inspires Glasgow student to pursue copyright law [BBC News]
Exodus of US law firms from Shanghai accelerates [Financial Times]
Early Adopters Of Gen AI In Law [Forbes]
“Imagine if the Magic Circle didn’t have freshfields? I imagine NQ salaries would still be around 100k.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
