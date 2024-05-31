PostsAdvice

‘How can I stand out amongst other paralegals?’

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

1

Seeks TC


In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an ambitious paralegal is looking for ways to stand out from the pack and put their best foot forward in TC applications.

“I have recently starting working as a paralegal at a top international law firm and was hoping to ask for some advice on how I can stand out amongst other paralegals. There is an internal application process for paralegals applying for a TC at the firm and this is something I am very interested in. Is there anything I should be doing to stand out in the firm and amongst my colleagues to be in good stead for a TC application and what sort of things do seniors (associates/partners) look for in a good paralegal?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

1 Comment

Anon

Have you watched the Hunger Games movies? That’s your template. Up your bow and arrow skills to the point where you are literally the only candidate.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

‘I’m about to start my TC in London. Where should I live?’

Trainee needs guidance

May 16 2024 6:15am
33
news

‘From civil service to City law – will I secure at TC?’

Career changer seeks guidance

Apr 24 2024 8:47am
16
news SQE Hub

‘I failed SQE1 and lost my TC. Is anyone else in the same boat?’

Needs help on what to do next

Mar 19 2024 8:51am
92