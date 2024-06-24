Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



All rise (up)! Politicians have been silent on the criminal justice crisis – that must change [City A.M.]

Veteran wants medal law after police chief sacked [BBC News]

Man City legal action and 115 charges position offers stark indicator amid expert verdicts [Manchester Evening News]

Police pay legal fees over parking ticket [BBC News]

Low pay for UK financial crime prosecutors hits efforts to hire top talent [Financial Times] (£)

Harry Dunn’s legacy [A Lawyer Writes]

EU devises legal loophole to bypass Hungary veto on support for Ukraine [Financial Times] (£)

Village protesters launch legal battle against ‘monstrous’ broadband poles [The Telegraph] (£)

I’m a lawyer – these are the 3 biggest driving myths everyone believes they could land you with UNLIMITED fines [The Sun]

“This story goes to show why the title of “barrister” must be restricted to those who are entitled to practise…” [Legal Cheek comments]

