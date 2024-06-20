PostsNews

Barrister suspended for 12 months after punching theatre-goer in dispute over seat

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

2

Incident occurred in 2019


An unregistered barrister has been suspended after punching a fashion designer during a dispute over a spare seat at a Wagner performance at the Royal Opera House.

Matthew Adam Feargrieve is prohibited from obtaining a practicing certificate for 12 months following the conclusion of an independent disciplinary tribunal this week.

The sanction follows Feargrieve’s 2019 conviction for assault, where he was found to have punched fashion designer Ulrich Engler at least once during a dispute over an empty seat at the upscale Covent Garden venue.

The tribunal said Feargrieve had behaved in a way which was likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in him or in the profession.

At Feargrieve’s trial, the court heard how he had “lost his temper” when Engler moved from his seat in row B to an empty seat in row A, shortly before the third performance of Wagner’s Ring Cycle began.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

The Oxford-educated lawyer maintained it was in fact Engler who had started the fracas, claiming the fashion designer had thrown his partner’s coat on the floor after she objected to him sitting in the vacant seat.

Feargrieve was eventually found guilty of assault and ordered to pay a fine of £900, costs of £775 and £500 in compensation.

Commenting on the order, a Bar Standards Board spokesperson said:

“Barristers have an obligation not to behave in a way which is likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in them or in the profession, even when not practising. The tribunal’s decision shows that Mr Feargrieve’s actions leading to his conviction were a clear breach of that duty and the sanction reflects the seriousness of this breach.”

2 Comments

Creamy meat pie

Too harsh. I’ve seen worse at US firms.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

An actual barrister

This story goes to show why the title of “barrister” must be restricted to those who are entitled to practise.

According to other reports, Mr Feargrieve was called in 1996 but did not complete pupillage. On that footing, was he was entitled to apply for a practising certificate before the BSB imposed their ‘punishment’ of prohibiting him from applying for one. I suspect not (but he was a solicitor and so may cross-qualify). He would need to complete further training.

Notwithstanding he is no real sense a barrister, all the newspapers run a story about a “barrister” punching someone.

If I committed an offence, it would be absurd to say that a “doctor” committed the offence, just because one day I may decide train and qualify as a doctor. It is just as absurd to permit someone who has not qualified as a barrister to use that title. All it leads to is public confusion.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

£900 fine for hedge fund lawyer who ‘lost his temper’ and punched opera-goer in row over seat

Attack occurred at Royal Opera House

Jan 22 2020 3:17pm
news

Royal Opera row: hedge fund lawyer guilty of assault after punching fashion designer in dispute over spare seat

Attack occurred during performance of Wagner

Dec 17 2019 11:52am
news

SRA rebukes hedge fund lawyer for punching fashion designer at opera

Row over empty seat

Oct 1 2021 10:41am