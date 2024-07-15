PostsNews

2024 financials: More law firms post positive numbers

By Rhys Duncan on

Shoosmiths, WFW and Brabners 📈


Another round of financial results have been released, with Shoosmiths, Watson Farley & Williams (WFW), and Brabners all posting positive figures.

Shoosmiths has seen a strong 2023-24 financial year with revenue climbing 6% to cross the £200 million threshold for the first time, the new figure clocking in at £206.7 million.

Profits have increased by 5% to £66 million, while profit per equity partner (PEP) has risen significantly by 16%, from £676,000 to £781,000.

Over at WFW the numbers are equally positive, with global income rising 11% to £238.4 million. The firm’s profit increased by 7.2%, reaching £66.8 million, while PEP rose by only 1.5% to £593,000. This slower growth in PEP could be attributed to the firm’s 5.7% increase in partnerships over the past year.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Commenting on her firm’s performance, WFW managing partner Lindsey Keeble said:

“We continue to build on the successes of previous years with double digit global income growth. With a majority equity partnership, we continue to invest in the firm to build a sustainable business with strength and depth at all levels.”

Elsewhere, Brabners’ revenues reached £55.6 million in the last financial year, subject to audit. This marks an 18% increase from £47.1 million. The firm didn’t publish a PEP figure.

The latest results continue the positive financial trend seen in both City and national law firms. Linklaters crossed the £2 billion revenue mark for the first time in its history, whilst the likes of Osborne Clarke, Weightmans, HFW, and Kennedys have all enjoyed double digit growth.

