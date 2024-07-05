Applications open for Legal Cheek’s first virtual law fair of the new graduate recruitment season

Get ahead of the competition

Applications have opened this week for Legal Cheek‘s first virtual law fair of the new 2024-25 graduate recruitment season, featuring over 60 leading law firms.

The fair takes place on Tuesday 3 September from 2-5pm. It features video walk-ins with all the firms — including the entire Magic Circle and majority of leading US and international firms, as well as a host of top national outfits — plus six back-to-back careers and commercial awareness virtual workshops delivered by leading lawyers.

It’s free and open to all, and a great opportunity to meet firms from the comfort of your own home right at the start of the recruitment cycle.

