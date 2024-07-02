Bristol Uni law student eyes seat in this week’s General Election 

Greens’ James Nelson will consider abandoning studies if successful

A law student from Bristol University hopes to bring a fresh perspective to politics if he secures a seat in this week’s General Election.

Despite just completing his second year of law school, James Nelson is pursuing a career in politics as the Green Party parliamentary candidate for Filton and Bradley Stoke.

Nelson, one of the country’s youngest candidates at just 20, says he will consider postponing or even dropping out of law school if successful in this Thursday’s General Election.

“I’ve broadly abandoned a legal career,” Nelson told the website Bristol Live. “For many years I’ve had a passion for politics, for standing up for people and for trying to make my community better.”

“Ultimately I will do what allows me to represent my constituency, the law student continued. “Other people standing who have long-term commitments, such as degrees or having children, are having to make those decisions and I’m confident I could make it work.”

Despite his young age, Nelson has already ventured into local politics alongside his legal studies, working as a town councillor in Bradley Stoke for a year. He has been involved in various local projects, including the installation of a cycle storage unit and conducting a successful consultation for a new park run at the local nature reserve.

Nelson’s LinkedIn shows he also has accumulated some legal experience, including completing a virtual work programme with Clifford Chance.

“I think I’d give a bit of a shock to some of the old Etonians,” Nelson said. “Many people coming in as MPs for the first time will be old enough to be my parents or my grandparents!”

He continued: “There is no necessary qualification to be an MP. If you look at the past prime ministers we’ve had, they have vast degrees and have still been absolutely stupid! I come with the experience of having grown up in my area and having already had the opportunity to represent my area. I have the track record that comes with that: an honest politician who will fight his corner.”

Since 2010, Filton and Bradley Stoke has been represented by Conservative MP Jack Lopresti, who is running for re-election. Claire Hazelgrove is running for Labour, Benet Allen is representing the Liberal Democrats, and Stephen James Burg is the candidate for Reform UK.