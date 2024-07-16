Historic firsts mark swearing-in of new Lord Chancellor

Shabana Mahmood swore oath on the Qur’an in ceremony conducted by Lady Chief Justice

It was a day of firsts yesterday at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Lord Chancellor, Attorney General and Solicitor General.

Shabana Mahmood MP, the first practicing Muslim to become Lord Chancellor, was sworn in using the Qur’an, marking a historic milestone. She is also the first female Lord Chancellor to be inducted by a female Lady Chief Justice, Dame Sue Carr, another significant first.

Mahmood is also the only person to hold the position of Lord Chancellor who entered politics from the employed bar, making it her third notable first. She worked for BLM (which has since merged with Clyde & Co) before being elected as an MP in 2010.

While conducting the ceremony, the LCJ noted, “As is often the case on these historic occasions, your appointment marks a first—a triple first, in fact.”

After detailing Mahmood’s career and praising her “shrewd advocacy”, “deep knowledge of professional ethics”, and “commitment to helping others”, Baroness Carr added that:

“There will no doubt be challenges and choices to be made today and tomorrow. That is an inevitable feature of governing. We will work with you and your Ministers as you face these demands. I very much look forward to forging a stable, long-term partnership with you as Lord Chancellor within — of course — constitutional bounds, in the service of justice and the achievement of justice.”

Today, @ShabanaMahmood was sworn-in as Lord Chancellor at the Royal Courts of Justice. She made her oath in the presence of the Lady Chief Justice and other senior judges, Attorney General, Solicitor General and leading members of the legal professions. pic.twitter.com/8QCMfxqk7o — Ministry of Justice (@MoJGovUK) July 15, 2024

Also sworn in were the new Attorney General, Richard Hermer KC, and Solicitor General Sarah Sackman MP. In what appears to be yet another first, both barristers are members at the same set, Matrix Chambers.

Rounding off the ceremony, Baroness Carr added: “My Lord Chancellor, Mr Attorney and Madam Solicitor, on behalf of the judiciary of England and Wales may I congratulate each of you on your appointments and wish you well in the discharge of your constitutional responsibilities. We look forward to working with you constructively to secure the proper administration of justice and maintain the rule of law.”